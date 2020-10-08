Virtual theater production, reading challenge, and more

“Disenchanted” is the first production in the Theatre’s 2020-2021 season. Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress are the season sponsors. This production is produced by Alex Lee, Inc. Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

Library reading challenge is Halloween-themed

NEWTON — Reading challenges are a library mainstay, and this month, the Catawba County Library is launching a kid-friendly one with a full dose of Halloween fun. The Trick-or-Treating for Reading challenge invites young people to boost their reading experience by offering them incentives to meet the weekly reading goals.

The program began Saturday and runs through Oct. 31, and asks participants to log 120 minutes, or two hours, of reading time each week in October. After successfully completing the weekly goal, kids can earn a virtual badge and pick up a prize bag at their local library branch. Each participant can earn up to four badges (one per week) during the month-long challenge and take home up to four mystery bags. Since the challenge resets each Saturday, kids can join in at the beginning or during any week in October.