Virtual theater production, reading challenge, and more

Theater to hold first virtual production
HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre recently announced the cast of its first live-streaming production, the musical comedy, “Disenchanted,” book, music and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino. Performances are Oct.16-24.
The cast of this production has Lucy Weaver as Snow White, Krystin Ezzell as Sleeping Beauty, Shelby Mays as Cinderella, Iris Dewitt as Belle, Orlana Van Zandt as Hua Mulan, Lauren DeLeary as Pocahontas, Alana Paterson as The Princess Who Kissed a Frog, Stephanie LeMasters as The Little Mermaid and Ajah Harold as The Announcer.
Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses are totally over poisoned apples, glass slippers and other enchanted trappings in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. The original storybook heroines are none too happy with how they’ve been portrayed in today’s pop culture so they’ve tossed their tiaras and have come to life to set the record straight. Forget the princesses you think you know — these royal renegades are here to comically belt out the truth.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays (Oct. 16, 17, 23, and 24) at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18 at 12:30 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for individuals and $24 for families of two or more. Tickets are now on sale at hickorytheatre.org. Season subscribers may reserve by calling the Theatre box office at 828-328-2283 or email Christine@hickorytheatre.org.
“Disenchanted” is the first production in the Theatre’s 2020-2021 season. Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress are the season sponsors. This production is produced by Alex Lee, Inc. Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
Library reading challenge is Halloween-themed
NEWTON — Reading challenges are a library mainstay, and this month, the Catawba County Library is launching a kid-friendly one with a full dose of Halloween fun. The Trick-or-Treating for Reading challenge invites young people to boost their reading experience by offering them incentives to meet the weekly reading goals.
The program began Saturday and runs through Oct. 31, and asks participants to log 120 minutes, or two hours, of reading time each week in October. After successfully completing the weekly goal, kids can earn a virtual badge and pick up a prize bag at their local library branch. Each participant can earn up to four badges (one per week) during the month-long challenge and take home up to four mystery bags. Since the challenge resets each Saturday, kids can join in at the beginning or during any week in October.
Trick-or-Treating for Reading can also serve as a complement to local schools’ own reading programs. The library’s goals encourage slightly more reading time, but if students are logging their minutes for school, they can also apply that time toward the library’s challenge and its prizes. Any book is eligible for the program.
Tracking reading time is easy for families, thanks to a convenient, online portal called Beanstack, which verifies badges earned and notes prizes that a participant can claim. Beanstack provides an interactive, personalized experience and is available on the web and as a cell phone app from the Apple and Google Play stores. It is the same tool that the library uses for its annual Summer Learning program.
People can register for Trick-or-Treating for Reading by clicking on the "reading challenges" gear on the library’s home page. Registration is open to participants ranging from birth to age 20.
For more information about the Catawba County Library, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library or call 828-465-8664.
