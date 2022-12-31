Virtual support group to utilize free podcast

NEWTON — Carolina Caring has announced plans for an "All There Is” virtual support group.

This support group will focus on loss and grief as participants have conversations about the people we lose, the things they leave behind, and how to live on. This discussion will be based on “All There Is” – a free podcast series by Anderson Cooper.

Prior to each group meeting, participants will be asked to listen to an assigned podcast discussion; each podcast lasts approximately 45 minutes. This group will meet virtually using the Zoom platform and instructions to join will be provided. Registration deadline is Jan. 13. Register at www.carolinacaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466 ext. 3201.

This virtual group will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 6-7 p.m. and continue every Tuesday through the month of February.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider.

It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org .