Virtual presentations celebrate Black history
HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Office of Multicultural Affairs is holding a “Dare to Dream” series celebrating Black History Month with its first event taking place Feb. 15-16.

This event will feature the viewing of two thought-provoking documentaries.

The first documentary is “How Racism Harms White Americans” — a lecture with John H. Bracey Jr. During the documentary, Bracey offers a provocative analysis of the devastating economic, political and social effects of racism on white Americans.

This documentary can be viewed at www.mediaed.org/how-racism-harms-white-americans-catawba-valley-community-college.

The second documentary that will be viewed during the celebration is “White Like Me” featuring Tim Wise. The documentary explores race and racism in the United States through the lens of whiteness and white privilege.

This documentary can be viewed at https://www.mediaed.org/white-like-me-catawba-valley-community-college.

For more information about the Black history celebration this month at CVCC, call 828-327-7000, ext. 4578, or visit www.cvcc.edu/savethedate.

