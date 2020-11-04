Virtual event designed to help with grief, loss

NEWTON — COVID-19 has left many things in its wake, including the stark reality that most of us are experiencing grief and loss.

Many grieve the loss of the fabric of daily life — the loss of a job, routine, and social connections. Others may grieve the loss of a loved one or the inability to be with loved ones because of health restrictions. We may also miss cherished opportunities to make memories in the rituals that mark our lives like weddings, graduations, and funerals.

Join Carolina Caring for a virtual presentation entitled "One Virus. Many Losses" to learn more about coping and adjusting to grief and loss. The program will feature a panel of knowledgeable leaders including the Rev. Donald Gray, faith community nurse Carolyn Thompson, RN, BSN, the Rev. Sandi Hood and Chaplain Kim Dowell. Visit CarolinaCaring.org/onevirus to view this virtual presentation on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org