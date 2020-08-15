Virtual back-to-school prayer meeting offered

HICKORY — A virtual back-to-school prayer meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, on Zoom.
Hickory Church of Christ Minister Kevin Bibbee will join other men from the church in facilitating this time of calling on God regarding the 2020-2021 school year.
The coronavirus pandemic has altered significantly the learning platform for pre-K through 12th grade and colleges all round the world.
"In all this, we are confident of God's sovereignty, presence and peace," church leaders said. "We need his counsel, blessings and salvation, to endure current and future adversities."
Register at the link: https://forms.gle/nSEExPqzpnur6tPm8, in order to attend the prayer meeting. The Zoom meeting ID will be emailed to those who register. Organizers of the event urge that whether you attend or not, be fervent in praying for students and school/college staff everywhere. “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.” - 1 John 5:14
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.