Virtual Author Program continues at library

HICKORY - Hickory Public Library will welcome author Katherine Center to the community in a virtual presentation on Tuesday, July 28, at 6 p.m. She will talk about reading for joy, highlight her newest novel "What You Wish For," and at the end answer a few questions.
Center is the author of two instant New York Times bestsellers "How to Walk Away" and "Things You Save in a Fire," "The Lost Husband" (now a movie starring Josh Duhamel), and five other bittersweet comic novels. She writes laugh-and-cry books about how life knocks us down and how we get back up. Center has been compared to both Nora Ephron and Jane Austen, and the Dallas Morning News calls her stories “satisfying in the most soul-nourishing way.” Her books have made countless best-of lists, including Amazon's Top 100 Books of 2019, Goodreads' Best Books of the Year 2019, BookBub's Best-Loved Books of 2019, the Indie Next Great Reads List, SheReads' Best Women's Fiction 2019, BookList's Top Ten Women's Fiction, and many more. Center lives in her hometown of Houston, Texas, with her husband, two kids, and their dog.
This is a free event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/library or call 828-304-0500. We will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.
