Virtual art crawl, film festival, and more

Annual Art Crawl event to be held virtually

HICKORY — The Downtown Hickory Virtual Art Crawl will kick off Thursday at 10 a.m.

An album of local artists and their sponsoring business will be posted on the Facebook event page. Visit www.facebook.com/downtownhky and click on the events link.

If you are interested in purchasing any of the art, use the contact information for the artist to arrange for payment and pick-up. The event will be available for a week, so shop often!

Hickory Downtown Development Association is a private, nonprofit 501 (c) 6 organization with a 13-member volunteer board of firectors. Funding for the organization consists of membership dues, grants, donations, and event sponsorships.

For more information, visit www.downtownhickory.com, call 828-322-1121, or email info@downtownhickory.com.

Footcandle Film Festival to be held virtually this year

HICKORY — The 2020 Footcandle Film Festival will be held Sept. 23-27, marking the sixth year of the festival bringing films from around the world to the area and hosting discussion with the filmmakers that made them.