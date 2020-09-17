Virtual art crawl, film festival, and more

Annual Art Crawl event to be held virtually
HICKORY — The Downtown Hickory Virtual Art Crawl will kick off Thursday at 10 a.m.
An album of local artists and their sponsoring business will be posted on the Facebook event page. Visit www.facebook.com/downtownhky and click on the events link.
If you are interested in purchasing any of the art, use the contact information for the artist to arrange for payment and pick-up. The event will be available for a week, so shop often!
Hickory Downtown Development Association is a private, nonprofit 501 (c) 6 organization with a 13-member volunteer board of firectors. Funding for the organization consists of membership dues, grants, donations, and event sponsorships.
For more information, visit www.downtownhickory.com, call 828-322-1121, or email info@downtownhickory.com.
Footcandle Film Festival to be held virtually this year
HICKORY — The 2020 Footcandle Film Festival will be held Sept. 23-27, marking the sixth year of the festival bringing films from around the world to the area and hosting discussion with the filmmakers that made them.
The 2020 festival will be different, however, as it will be held completely online for the safety of all attendees. All of the festival films will be available to view online between Wednesday morning and Sunday evening of the festival weekend. In most situations, the filmmakers will join after the scheduled screening time for a live online discussion of their work.
A complete list of the films, their descriptions and trailers can be found on the festival website (www.footcandlefilmfestival.com).
On Wednesday the festival will showcase the film "DROUGHT," directed by Wilmington filmmakers Hannah Black and Megan Petersen. The film was one of the recipients of a Footcandle Filmmaker Grant award in 2019 and this film is screening at the invitation of the film society. These North Carolina filmmakers will be joining the festival for a live question-and-answer session the opening night of the festival.
The Footcandle Film Festival, in partnership with The Visiting Writers Series of Lenoir-Rhyne University, will host a special Screenwriting Competition Award Event on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. through an online presentation. Script submissions were accepted earlier in the year and a committee reviewed them all and selected two winners for this year’s awards. The event is free and open to the public.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday the festival will show films that were submitted from filmmakers around the world and selected by the festival screening panel. Over 300 films were submitted for consideration for this year’s festival and 30 were selected for this year’s event. The films are a mixture of narrative and documentaries as well as feature-length and short films. All films and film block will be available online and can be watched from home computers, internet streaming devices, or Smart TV sets.
At 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, there will be an online Closing Awards Ceremony where festival winners will be announced. There will be six awards presented at this year’s awards ceremony determined by a combination of panels of judges and audience voting. The event will also announce the recipients of the 2020 Footcandle Filmmaker Grants which are awarded to help fund upcoming North Carolina-based film projects.
Tickets can be purchased for any of the individual films or attendees can purchase a “pass” that allows them to attend any of the festival films. The Scriptwriting Competition Award Event and the Closing Awards Ceremony are both free and open to the public.
Tickets are now on sale for the general public by visiting www.footcandlefilmfestival.com/2020-footcandle-film-festival/. Tickets will remain on sale up through the weekend of the film festival.
For any questions about the festival, contact the film society at info@footcandle.org or visit the festival’s website at www.footcandlefilmfestival.com.
Luncheon to be held at Arts Center
HIDDENITE — On Sept. 22, the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host a Destination Celebration Luncheon TO GO at the Educational Complex.
The Center urges the public to mark their calendars and purchase Luncheon TO GO tickets by calling 828-632-6966. Pre-boxed lunches will be provided including a chicken salad croissant with lettuce and tomato, pasta salad, dessert and beverage for $8 each.
Delivery may be arranged for orders of 10 or more within a 10-mile area by notifying the Center ahead of time and paid for over the phone. The drive-thru will allow folks to enter the parking lot, pick up your lunch with no need to get out of the vehicle.
Pickups may begin as early as 11 a.m. on Sept. 22 and end at 1 p.m. The Center is supporting local families with a donation basket available at the drive-thru luncheon where donations can be given to the Hiddenite Community Pantry.
The Destination Celebration Luncheon TO GO will serve as the kickoff event for the 2020 "Harvest The Arts" Fundraising Campaign. To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.