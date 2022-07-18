Vintage28 Tap and Wine opens in Maiden: Owner on town: 'It has to move forward'

Annette Carnevale and her family are ready to bring change to Maiden.

Carnevale, her daughter, husband, mother, brother and sister-in-law, opened Maiden’s only taproom. She hopes it’s a catalyst for growth in the town.

“Everywhere around here is growing,” Carnevale said. “Maiden has taken a while to grow, but it is growing. It has to move forward. I think this will help.”

Vintage28 Tap and Wine opened in early July. It sells beer, wine and bar snacks. Carnevale, her husband Jason, her daughter Ashley Hicks, her mother Karen Miller and her brother and his wife Bobby and Kristie Stenstrom own the bar together. The bar has been in the works for three years. COVID-19, as well as labor and supply chain issues delayed the renovation of the building at 28 E. Maiden St., Carnevale said.

“It’s surreal it’s finally open. It’s like it isn’t really happening,” she said. “Sometimes people come in here and I’m reminded it’s finally happening.”

The idea sprouted from trips to taprooms in other areas, Bobby Stenstrom said.

“We’d travel and go to other places and think, ‘This looks fun to do.’”

The reality of running a taproom with your family has been more challenging than expected, he said. His sister agrees.

“There’s a learning curve with it,” Carnevale said.

“There have been some mistakes, but we’ve learned,” their mother, Miller, said.

One person has brought the family together and is commemorated through the taproom: Robert Stenstrom, the father of Annette Carnevale and Bobby Stenstrom.

Robert Stenstrom was a collector of antique items, thus the name of the taproom. The space is decorated with vintage-inspired décor and lined with worn wood. The taproom also will be decorated with historical images of Maiden and a mural of the downtown from many years ago, Carnevale said.

The family has a clear love for Maiden. It drives their effort to bring people together and better the town.

The taproom’s slogan is “Your neighborhood. Your people. Your bar.”

Vintage28 will be involved with the community and be a place for people to gather and meet their neighbors, Carnevale said.

She said she cherishes Maiden’s small-town feel. She said she worried a taproom downtown could face opposition or be seen as a threat to Maiden’s way of life, but so far it’s been accepted. Town officials are supportive of the bar, Carnevale said.

“There are a lot of people, they come in here and get a chance to see each other and talk to each other and there’s not another place in Maiden that you can do that,” she said. “There are no community spaces. It excites the community and they like it. … Even though the Maiden community likes small Maiden, I do see it growing.”

Carnevale said she hopes Vintage28 will bring more amenities to Maiden.

“To be able to bring change for Maiden would be great,” she said.