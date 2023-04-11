Village Inn Pizza Parlor has added another restaurant in Catawba County. The Mountain View location is at 2702 South N.C. 127.

"We are excited to have opened our newest location in the Hickory Mountain View area," said Will Lackey, Village Inn president and CEO. "After over 55 years of bringing the Village Inn name to western North Carolina and the surrounding area, we are proud to say we are still growing and sharing our love of pizza.”

The new location is buffet style serving all you can eat salad, soup, spaghetti and pizza for lunch and dinner, just as at the other locations, in addition to call-in orders.

Village Inn was founded by William "Ray" Lackey in 1967. Village Inn now has 13 brick-and-mortar stores and one food truck, with locations in Statesville, Hickory, Lincolnton, Lenoir, Taylorsville, Bethlehem, Mooresville, Morganton, Salisbury and North Wilkesboro.

Visit the website at http://villageinnpizza.com or on Facebook. You can reach the new Mountain View location at 828-330-0317.