Village Inn Pizza coming to Lincolnton

Finley took the idea to his brother, owner of development and property companies Venture Properties and Finley Properties. The idea came together the more the brothers and Lackey talked about it.

They jumped from location to location, first considering Boone, then Mooresville, then Mocksville, then Taylorsville, before settling on Lincolnton, Allen Finley said. By the time the idea seemed more like a reality, COVID-19 shut down the economy and restaurants. Buffet-style restaurants seemed most at risk, Allen Finley said.

They held off until two months ago, when they started back up. The construction of the restaurant is expected to be done by August, and the restaurant is planned to open a few weeks later, Allen Finley said. They will hire a general manager and six to seven others to run the restaurant.

The new restaurant will be Village Inn Pizza’s 15th location, he said.

Allen Finley said he is excited to carry on the Village Inn legacy of great, affordable pizza and a friendly atmosphere. He remembers eating there for birthdays growing up. Cam Finley worked at a location as a teenager. Many people in the area have fond memories of Village Inn Pizza, and Allen Finley hopes more memories will be made at their restaurant.