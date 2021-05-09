Village Inn Pizza coming to Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON — Cam Finley leads development and construction projects for big and small corporations all over western North Carolina, but he’s never run the business that fills his properties once they’re ready. With the help of his brother, Allen Finley, they’ll take that step.
The pair are opening a Village Inn Pizza in Lincolnton, one of a few franchise locations for the restaurant chain, Allen Finley said.
Construction of the restaurant began two months ago. The community is already itching for the restaurant to open, Allen Finley said.
“The response has just been overwhelming. You wouldn’t believe,” he said. “Lincolnton is just begging for us to be open.”
The restaurant will be on N.C. 150, east of U.S. 321. They hope the location near busy roads will draw a wide array of customers, not just from Lincolnton but the entire region, Allen Finley said.
The brothers first started talking about opening a Village Inn Pizza franchise three years ago, he said. Allen Finley is friends with the restaurant founder’s son, Billy Lackey, whom he got to know through playing music together.
“I’ve been friends with the owners for many years,” Allen Finley said. “He started talking about franchises, and a light went off in my head.”
Finley took the idea to his brother, owner of development and property companies Venture Properties and Finley Properties. The idea came together the more the brothers and Lackey talked about it.
They jumped from location to location, first considering Boone, then Mooresville, then Mocksville, then Taylorsville, before settling on Lincolnton, Allen Finley said. By the time the idea seemed more like a reality, COVID-19 shut down the economy and restaurants. Buffet-style restaurants seemed most at risk, Allen Finley said.
They held off until two months ago, when they started back up. The construction of the restaurant is expected to be done by August, and the restaurant is planned to open a few weeks later, Allen Finley said. They will hire a general manager and six to seven others to run the restaurant.
The new restaurant will be Village Inn Pizza’s 15th location, he said.
Allen Finley said he is excited to carry on the Village Inn legacy of great, affordable pizza and a friendly atmosphere. He remembers eating there for birthdays growing up. Cam Finley worked at a location as a teenager. Many people in the area have fond memories of Village Inn Pizza, and Allen Finley hopes more memories will be made at their restaurant.
“I want to see families — from young children to a 100-year-old couples — getting together and enjoying some pizza,” he said.