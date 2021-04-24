Vigil planned for 7-year-old shooting victim

An outdoor candlelight prayer vigil will be held Monday, April 26, at 7:30 p.m. to remember the life of 7-year-old Zakylen Harris.

Zakylen was murdered in his mother's car Thursday night in Hickory. The vigil will be held at Exodus Missionary Outreach Church, 1763 Highland Ave. NE in Hickory.

City of Hickory Mayor Hank Guess will speak briefly at the vigil. The public is welcome to attend. Participants are asked to wear masks and respect social distance between those outside their household.

For more information, call 828-962-8196 or email revlongcrier@exodushomes.org or revsusansmith@gmail.com.