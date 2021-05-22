Vigil for Black lives to be held in Ridgeview

HICKORY — The Catawba County Democratic Party is organizing a peaceful Black lives vigil in Ridgeview on Tuesday, May 25, from 6:30-8 p.m.

This will be an outdoor event on the Samuel William Davis Sr. Multipurpose Field across the street from Brown Penn Recreation Center (at the intersection of Third Street SW and Seventh Avenue SW in Hickory).

The vigil will be open to the public and feature guest speakers including Hickory Councilman David Williams, as well as representatives from local faith organizations, nonprofits, and branches of the NAACP.

Gavin Gabriel of Sherrills Ford and Toni Abernathy of Kenworth will be masters of ceremonies for the evening. Abernathy encourages all to attend, saying, “This peaceful vigil is to honor all the lives lost to white supremacy, even the names of the ancestors who have been lost over time.”

Seating in bleachers will be available, but limited, so attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. Food will be available for purchase and water will be provided free of charge.

Local organizations and Black-owned businesses will be featured at tables around the field. Featured sponsors include Black Catawba County, Black Women Unified Now, Catawba Valley Pride, Love is a Verb, and P.O.U.R (Provide, Offer, Uplift, Rebuild). For more information, go to https://fb.me/e/1u2LlrnDf.