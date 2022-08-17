Viewmont Elementary gets cleanup; 'All who pass through the doors are loved as well'

Students, teachers and administrators of Viewmont Elementary School were side by side with volunteers from St. Luke's United Methodist Church cleaning up the landscape of the school Wednesday morning.

St. Luke’s started volunteering to help beautify schools in Hickory early this summer, Pastor Amy Spivey said. The church brings out volunteers to trim trees, pull weeds, put down mulch and sweep sidewalks. When Spivey connected with Viewmont Elementary's new principal, Jamie Curtis, in August, Curtis got teachers and parents on board to help.

“We feel like this is our neighborhood school,” Spivey said. "Just like we want our campus to be hospitable and welcoming, we want students to feel that way, too."

The upkeep makes for a fresh start for Curtis and assistant principal Dawn Leary, who also is new this school year.

“We want to make sure it’s a welcoming, warm, inviting learning environment for everybody,” Curtis said. “We want to reflect that the building is loved and that all who pass through the doors are loved.”

Leary said the number of teachers helping out despite having other work to do before school begins shows their commitment to the school.

“It shows a vested interest, how much they care,” she said, as she pulled weeds from the landscaping.

School begins for students of Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools on Aug. 29.