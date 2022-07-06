 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vietnam fighter pilot visits local aviation museum

  • 0
Veteran

Kyle Kirby, left, is shown with retired Navy Capt. John Holtzclaw.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RON L. HARRIS

HICKORY — The Hickory Aviation Museum, located at the Hickory Municipal Airport, welcomed a special guest during the July Fourth holiday period.

Retired Navy Capt. John Holtzclaw of Arlington, Virginia, a  U.S. Navy fighter pilot during the Vietnam War, visited the local aviation museum and was welcomed by Kyle Kirby, curator and a founder of the museum.

Holtzclaw’s fighter jet was shot down over North Vietnam by an enemy SAM (surface to air) missile the night of June 18/19, 1968 while on a bombing mission. Holtzclaw and his co-pilot safely ejected from the crippled jet and landed by parachute in the North Vietnamese jungle under enemy ground fire. The pilots successfully evaded capture and eventually were rescued by a helicopter crew dispatched from a U.S. Naval ship in the South China Sea. Details of the daring rescue are available on the Internet at: https://www.thisdayinaviation.com/tag/john-holtzclaw/.

Holtzclaw was in Hickory during the holiday period visiting his sister-in-law, Elaine C. Miller and Ron L. Harris at their home on Lake Hickory. Ironically, July 4 marked the celebration of Holtzclaw’s 88th birthday. Sadly, Holtzclaw’s wife, Elizabeth Coyner Holtzclaw (Elaine’s sister), passed away recently at the age of 82 after a battle with cancer.

Capt. Holtzclaw said he was extremely impressed by the Hickory Aviation Museum’s vintage aircraft collection and the related displays available for public viewing. He also expressed appreciation for the reception he received during his tour of the museum facility. 

0 Comments

