Veterans visit students at Balls Creek Elementary in honor of Veterans Day

The hallways of Balls Creek Elementary were decorated with red, white and blue balloons and stars, American flags, and patriotic arts and crafts in honor of Veterans Day.
Balls Creek Elementary welcomed 38 veterans to interact with the students and eat breakfast Wednesday. Some veterans read books to younger students and listened to the children sing and dance. Other veterans sat down to answer questions about the military and their experiences.
Betsy Laws, exceptional children teacher for pre-kindergarten at Balls Creek, was in charge of the program. Her husband is a veteran, and she wanted students to learn the importance of Veterans Day.
Students in Brittney Turbyfill’s kindergarten class created an American flag using their handprints to give to Sandra Shilling, a teacher assistant and bus driver at the school who served in the Marines from 1985 to 1989. Shilling had tears in her eyes when she received the gift. She said she would be hanging it up at her home.
Clay Sigmon and Michael Miles visited a fifth-grade classroom to answer questions. Sigmon is currently in the Army and has been serving since 1998. Miles served in the Marines from 2005 to 2009. “It tells me that the schools really have a vested interest in educating our youth, not only from what they can read from a textbook, but just getting it from actual individuals who experienced it and have first-hand knowledge,” Sigmon said.
The children asked Sigmon and Miles about the food they ate, where they slept, what kind of vehicles they used. “They were questioning us like they were contemplating going into the military, like they already had a plan,” Miles said.
Allen Selfe served in the Air Force from 1984 to 2008. He was at Balls Creek on Wednesday, where he has two grandchildren in school. One is in kindergarten and the other is in second grade. Selfe said he enjoyed seeing all the art that the students had created. “I am glad I did it. I had no idea they were that aware of veterans,” Selfe said. “They had learned a lot about what veterans are.”
Carl Goodson came out to visit the school and his twin grandchildren Liam and Faith. Goodson served in the Army from 1957 to 1959. Goodson spent 19 months in Germany and one part of his job was to process marriages between American soldiers and German nationals.
Frank Huffman is a substitute bus driver for the school and served in the Army from 1967 to 1970. Huffman said he was happy that the school was taking the time to bring the veterans out and hopes that more schools will do similar programs. “(It was) patriotic. The kids seem to love the country, and they are well-behaved kids that are eager to learn,” Huffman said. “Glad to see the school getting involved with this.”