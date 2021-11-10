Veterans visit students at Balls Creek Elementary in honor of Veterans Day

The children asked Sigmon and Miles about the food they ate, where they slept, what kind of vehicles they used. “They were questioning us like they were contemplating going into the military, like they already had a plan,” Miles said.

Allen Selfe served in the Air Force from 1984 to 2008. He was at Balls Creek on Wednesday, where he has two grandchildren in school. One is in kindergarten and the other is in second grade. Selfe said he enjoyed seeing all the art that the students had created. “I am glad I did it. I had no idea they were that aware of veterans,” Selfe said. “They had learned a lot about what veterans are.”

Carl Goodson came out to visit the school and his twin grandchildren Liam and Faith. Goodson served in the Army from 1957 to 1959. Goodson spent 19 months in Germany and one part of his job was to process marriages between American soldiers and German nationals.

Frank Huffman is a substitute bus driver for the school and served in the Army from 1967 to 1970. Huffman said he was happy that the school was taking the time to bring the veterans out and hopes that more schools will do similar programs. “(It was) patriotic. The kids seem to love the country, and they are well-behaved kids that are eager to learn,” Huffman said. “Glad to see the school getting involved with this.”

