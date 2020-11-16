Veterans Virtual Job Fair free and open to everyone

HICKORY — A Veterans Virtual Job Fair will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, from noon to 1 p.m. The event is hosted by the NCWorks Career Center, and in collaboration with the Western Piedmont Workforce board and community partners.

This event is at no charge to the veterans, job seekers, employers and partners.

In honor of veterans and in recognition for their service, each featured employer will open with how they honor their veterans, the jobs available and how to apply. All employers are veteran-friendly, and the event is open to all job seekers.

Organizers have registered employers with more than 300 local job openings in many fields. Openings are available in government, manufacturing, medical, correctional, and more.

For preregistration, and more information, go to www.ncworks.gov. Enter the event id 96745, or search for Veterans Virtual Job Fair 2020.