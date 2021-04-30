Veterans Treatment Court to open in Catawba County

A new court in Catawba County will focus on handling cases involving veterans, including providing a mentor to help the veterans navigate the next steps in their lives

The District 36 Veterans Treatment Court in Catawba County is the fifth veterans court established in the state, according to Tammy West, Veterans Treatment Court coordinator.

“Serving veterans with this court is a high calling this team does not take lightly,” West said during an opening ceremony held at the Green Room Community Theatre in Newton on Thursday. “We look forward to serving those that served us so well.”

West said that with this court, veterans will not need to visit other courtrooms. “We identify them upfront through the magistrate,” she said. Veterans will then apply to have their case handled in Veterans Treatment Court.

The court will only take non-violent cases, both misdemeanor and felony charges, that involve veterans, according to West.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Judge David Aycock will oversee the court cases.

District Attorney Scott Reilly said that when defending veteran clients in the past, he found that too often they dealt with depression. Reilly said he felt a sense of guilt when veterans left his office.