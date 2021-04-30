Veterans Treatment Court to open in Catawba County

A new court in Catawba County will focus on handling cases involving veterans, including providing a mentor to help the veterans navigate the next steps in their lives
The District 36 Veterans Treatment Court in Catawba County is the fifth veterans court established in the state, according to Tammy West, Veterans Treatment Court coordinator.
“Serving veterans with this court is a high calling this team does not take lightly,” West said during an opening ceremony held at the Green Room Community Theatre in Newton on Thursday. “We look forward to serving those that served us so well.”
West said that with this court, veterans will not need to visit other courtrooms. “We identify them upfront through the magistrate,” she said. Veterans will then apply to have their case handled in Veterans Treatment Court.
The court will only take non-violent cases, both misdemeanor and felony charges, that involve veterans, according to West.
Judge David Aycock will oversee the court cases.
District Attorney Scott Reilly said that when defending veteran clients in the past, he found that too often they dealt with depression. Reilly said he felt a sense of guilt when veterans left his office.
“If anyone has earned a second chance, it’s those that have donned the uniform of our country,” Reilly said. “I have no doubt that this Veterans Treatment Court will save lives.”
He added, via press release, “The most profound reason we are opening up a Veterans Treatment Court in Catawba County is because it is the right thing to do for those veterans who have not been able to come to terms with their lives after experiencing what most of us never have or never will.
“Veterans make sacrifices so that you and I can have and enjoy our freedoms. I can’t think of a population that’s more deserving of help.”
West said the court will handle the cases of 25 to 30 veterans at one time, but for the first year they estimate they will have 12 to 15 veterans in court. Veterans also will be partnered with a mentor to help them with any problems they might be facing.
West said the court will have its first session at the Catawba County Courthouse in Courtroom 6 on May 13. The court will meet every other Thursday from 2-5 p.m.