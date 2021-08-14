Veterans to be honored

Placing the POW/MIA flag will be Legion Post 16 executive committee members. The Legion post chaplain will offer the invocation and closing prayers.

Following the posting of the colors, Post 16 Honor Guard will conduct a salute to warriors and play taps for the deceased.

“The heart of Reunion is our free fish fry lunch when all local veterans are encouraged to attend, at the Legion Post headquarters on Southwest Boulevard (Highway 321 Business) in Newton,” Harris said. “We have 200 to 300 vets attend each year, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

“It’s when the band of brothers of all ages and from all wars, our living heroes, sit down together, eat and share memories,” Harris said, with veterans from World War II to the current conflicts in the gathering.

And at 2 p.m., the Legionnaires will host a reception at the meeting room of the main Catawba County Library complex on West C Street when the seven Miss Reunion beauty queens and their courts will be available to greet dignitaries, guests for the 4 p.m. Reunion program on The Square, and the general public. Refreshments will be served at the reception, he added.

At 5 p.m., when the Reunion parade begins, the Legion post will have a float in the lineup of entries.