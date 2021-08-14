Veterans to be honored

NEWTON — Three activities special to the Reunion Day agenda of the 132nd annual Soldiers Reunion weeklong festival honoring all Catawba County military veterans are planned by Newton American Legion Post 16, one of the Reunion sponsors for nearly a century.
Reunion Day is Thursday, Aug. 19.
Two of the Reunion Day projects of the veterans’ organization are part of “the reason for Reunion, for why this tribute to our warriors has lasted so long,” said Ron Harris, Legion post commander.
He cited the 10 a.m. outdoor memorial service on the west (Main Avenue) side of the former county courthouse in downtown Newton, when recognition is given to veterans and members of patriotic organizations who have died since Soldiers Reunion of 2020.
The speaker for the memorial service will be North Carolina Department Commander Jim Quinlan, a member of Warren F. Hoyle Post 82 in Shelby. He was elected commander of The American Legion Department of North Carolina at ceremonies in Raleigh on June 12.
Quinlan served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1971-74 as personnel chief of HMH-361 (Heavy Marine Helicopter Squadron). Quinlan is a 48-year member of The American Legion. For 28 years, Quinlan served as the National American Legion baseball director at the National Headquarters in Indianapolis, retiring in 2013. Prior to his duties at the national office, Quinlan served at the American Legion State Headquarters in Iowa.
Quinlan moved to Shelby with his wife, Linda, in 2014. He has served The American Legion, Department of North Carolina, in numerous capacities. His volunteer duties on the state level included serving as chairman of the North Carolina American Legion Children & Youth Commission and chairman of the Americanism Commission. He successfully coordinated the election campaign for The American Legion’s current national commander, Bill Oxford of Lenoir, who will be a special guest at the 10 a.m. memorial event.
The public is invited to attend the morning memorial service, when veterans’ groups will place wreaths honoring their recently deceased members, on the war memorial and other monuments on The Square.
Participating groups include Newton Legion Post 16; Hickory Legion Post 48 and Auxiliary; Hickory Legion Post 544 and Auxiliary; Maiden Legion Post 240 and Auxiliary; Newton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5303 and Auxiliary; Hickory VFW Post 544 and Auxiliary; Hickory Disabled American Veterans Post 34; Newton Post 16 Sons of the American Legion; Ransom-Sherrill Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy; Lavinia S. Wilfong Chapter, Order of the Confederate Rose and Order of the Black Rose; Capt. C.F. Connor Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans; Hickory Tavern Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution; John Hoyle Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution; Catawba County Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution.
Placing the POW/MIA flag will be Legion Post 16 executive committee members. The Legion post chaplain will offer the invocation and closing prayers.
Following the posting of the colors, Post 16 Honor Guard will conduct a salute to warriors and play taps for the deceased.
“The heart of Reunion is our free fish fry lunch when all local veterans are encouraged to attend, at the Legion Post headquarters on Southwest Boulevard (Highway 321 Business) in Newton,” Harris said. “We have 200 to 300 vets attend each year, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
“It’s when the band of brothers of all ages and from all wars, our living heroes, sit down together, eat and share memories,” Harris said, with veterans from World War II to the current conflicts in the gathering.
And at 2 p.m., the Legionnaires will host a reception at the meeting room of the main Catawba County Library complex on West C Street when the seven Miss Reunion beauty queens and their courts will be available to greet dignitaries, guests for the 4 p.m. Reunion program on The Square, and the general public. Refreshments will be served at the reception, he added.
At 5 p.m., when the Reunion parade begins, the Legion post will have a float in the lineup of entries.