Veterans keep Soldiers Reunion tradition alive with march

The 131st Soldiers Reunion looked quite different from other reunions in recent years.
The streets of downtown Newton were not filled with vendors selling food and other items. The usual parade featuring various civic, political and community organizations was missing.
Despite the cancellation of these events as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of veterans came together to ensure the tradition of honoring veterans would continue this year.
American Legion Post 544 organized a few dozen veterans for a short march in downtown Newton on Thursday.
Asmall cannon was fired to mark the beginning of the march. The group made its way down Ashe Street, turning onto A Street en route to the 1924 Courthouse square.
The marchers carried American flags and symbols of the various military branches.
The group included at least two World War II veterans.
One of them was Charles Wagner, a 93-year-old U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Pacific Theater.
Wagner said he’s attended most of the reunions that have taken place in his life going back to the “horse and buggy days.”
Wagner said he was glad organizers went ahead with some kind of ceremony.
“It honors what millions have died for, to me,” Wagner said. “That’s what it’s for.”
Once the group reached the courthouse square, they stopped near the Catawba County War Memorial.
There was a brief ceremony that included the laying of wreaths, the firing of a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
On the other side of the square, longtime reunion organizer Wayne Dellinger, Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt and U.S. Army veteran and District Court Judge David Aycock delivered remarks.
At least a few dozen people came out to see the ceremonies.
Angela Woody, who has been coming to the reunion for the last eight years, said she wished more people had attended but was glad the event was held.
“I’m sad that they had to change up things because we really enjoy everything — all the festivities — but this was very good and I’m very glad I got to come,” Woody said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
