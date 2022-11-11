 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans invited to breakfast on Saturday at Hickory Soup Kitchen

All area veterans are invited to attend a hot breakfast in their honor this Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Hickory Soup Kitchen from 8-9 a.m. The event is sponsored by Hickory Area Ministers, Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, and Carolina Caring.

In addition to the handmade breakfast, the morning will include a program to pay tribute to veterans' service, featuring guest speaker the Rev. Larry Williams, and a special pinning from Carolina Caring.

Williams is a 21-year Air Force veteran and retired air traffic controller. He is currently serving as the senior pastor at Living the Word Church in Conover and is also a husband and father of three. The Hickory Soup Kitchen is located at 110 Second Street Place SE, just west of NC 127 and just east of downtown.

