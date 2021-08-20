Veterans honored at the 132nd Soldiers Reunion

The 132nd Soldiers Reunion memorial service, veterans march and parade were held Thursday in downtown Newton.
The events were on the final day of the Soldiers Reunion, wrapping up a week of activities held to remember military veterans.
The Thursday morning memorial held by American Legion Post 16 of Newton included speakers from the city of Newton, the local American Legion vice commander and the American Legion National Commander Bill Oxford.
“Today is about the 132nd reunion and when I think about reunions, those things make me realize the value of the comradeship and fellowship that veterans have,” Oxford said. “Today is not about me or you, but it’s about us. If you are a veteran today who served our country, I want you to stand a little taller, straighten your hat, pull those shoulders back and be proud of your military service to this country. This country is what we are because of the things that you allowed us to become.”
American Legion Department of North Carolina Commander Jim Quinlan also spoke during the morning memorial service, where memorial wreaths were displayed.
Quinlan asked all the military veterans at the ceremony to raise their hands.
“Your service and sacrifices have kept this country free and safe,” Quinlan said.
The memorial service was dedicated to Sylvia Ray, who recently died. Ray was an active supporter of Newton, the American Legion, veterans and the Soldiers Reunion.
In the afternoon, the reunion continued with a veterans’ march that culminated in a wreath-laying at the square. The main parade was held after that.
As the veterans gathered in front of the Twin City Insurance Company building, a handmade quilted banner, by Trish Gabriel of Conover, was presented to Oxford. Shortly after the presentation, the veterans marched down to the square for the wreath-laying.
“We are marching in honor of those veterans, past, present and future, who have given their lives and whose names are on the monument down here,” said Robert Hibbitts, former county commissioner and member of the American Legion Post 544. “We will be marching down in their honor to salute them. We’re not only holding it to honor these veterans, this is for all veterans everywhere.”
The wreath-laying ceremony started with the presentation of a red, white and blue wreath and a prayer from Chaplain John Roller from American Legion Post 544. The prayer was followed by a salute and a rifle volley by Post 544 and the playing of “Taps.”