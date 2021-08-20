Veterans honored at the 132nd Soldiers Reunion

“Today is about the 132nd reunion and when I think about reunions, those things make me realize the value of the comradeship and fellowship that veterans have,” Oxford said. “Today is not about me or you, but it’s about us. If you are a veteran today who served our country, I want you to stand a little taller, straighten your hat, pull those shoulders back and be proud of your military service to this country. This country is what we are because of the things that you allowed us to become.”