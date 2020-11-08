Veterans Helping Veterans: Group seeks to connect vets with resources

Veterans in need of help with issues ranging from housing to health care have a resource in the community to help get their needs met.

Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans has been around for about a decade.

Ric Vandett, one of the leaders within the group, said it was formed after the Rev. Susan Walker of Exodus Homes reached out to some other people in the community about helping veterans.

The group is not affiliated with other veteran groups like the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Walker reached out to some other veterans about helping out, and the group grew from there, Vandett said.

The group’s signature event is the Veteran Stand Down, held in April to help put veterans in touch with services. This year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.

Vandett said the group’s primary focus is as a coordinator and facilitator between veterans and resources within the community.

A mission statement from the organization lists its main priorities for veterans: Housing, health care, employment, education, training and transportation.