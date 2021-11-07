Veterans find comfort at farm in Granite Falls; Bended Knee Outdoors is sanctuary where vets can shoot skeet, play pool

The sound of shotguns echoed through the fields at Bended Knee Outdoors as veterans and friends competed in skeet shooting. The skeet shooting is just one of many events that Bended Knee Outdoors hosts throughout the year to help veterans and their families.
The organization also offers activities for children and adults with disabilities.
Bended Knee Outdoors is a nonprofit organization that operates out of Link Farms in Granite Falls. The farm has been in Wayne Link’s family for four generations and he is the president of the nonprofit. The first thing visitors see as they pull into the farm is a big blue house that was built in the early 1900s. When Link’s grandparents owned the farm, they provided a home for children in need.
After Army veteran and North Carolina Wildlife Officer Jon Kiger asked to hunt with some fellow veterans at the farm, Link and Kathy Freeman, vice president of the organization, were inspired to start hosting events. They had originally partnered with Fallen Outdoors three years ago to host some hunting events, but decided to branch out as Bended Knee Outdoors this year.
“One of the biggest things I found when I got out, that was great for me, was spending time in the outdoors. Just through my job, I have had a lot of opportunity to do that. I started talking with several organizations about helping guys that didn’t have the same opportunities I did to get outdoors,” Kiger said. “It really is a healing thing for a lot for these guys just to get out, and then when you get us all together, there’s that camaraderie a lot of guys don’t get anymore that they really miss.”
Robert Stevenson served in the Marine Corps from 2001 to 2004. Due to mobility issues, Stevenson relies on a wheelchair. At the farm, Stevenson can use his all-terrain motorized wheelchair. The fishing pond even has wheelchair accessible piers.
“Even on public land, I can’t just go riding around in my all-terrain chair. Wayne has given me access to a piece of property where I can get around and do the things I enjoy, like hunting and fishing,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson’s eyes filled with tears and he had to pause for a moment while he spoke about the reason he decided to serve on the staff. “They just made it feel like a family. I wanted to give the same as they gave to me back to someone else,” Stevenson said. “When I told Kathy I would be a pro-staffer, the stipulation was that I got to help the kids that were in the same situation.”
Stevenson’s children love coming to the farm. His daughter comes to ride the horses and his son likes to go fishing. Stevenson said his son will spend all day sitting at the pond fishing and finding other animals, such as salamanders.
The farm is open every day. There is an old barn that Freeman and Link converted into a gathering place with a pool table and bar. Anyone can participate in events, volunteer to help out around the farm or stop in for a visit.
“We don’t have to have an event; they can come anytime. It’s open for them,” Freeman said. “They can come shoot pool, listen to the radio, bring their friends. If they want to ride a horse, they can.”
Josh Amick is an Army veteran and a cook who volunteers at the farm. Amick owns the barbecue company, Swinely Done BBQ. He frequently cooks meals for the participants. “I can come here anytime I want, and there’s always someone here that knows the same things that I have to deal with. There’s always somebody here that will listen,” Amick said. “We’re not all dysfunctional; we are just normal guys that have dealt with some crazy stuff.”
Amick likes that he can still experience the brotherhood that he felt in the military. He encourages people, especially other veterans, to come by.
“Just walk in, sit down, start talking to people and listening,” Amick said. “You’ll become part of the family in no time.”