Veterans find comfort at farm in Granite Falls; Bended Knee Outdoors is sanctuary where vets can shoot skeet, play pool

The sound of shotguns echoed through the fields at Bended Knee Outdoors as veterans and friends competed in skeet shooting. The skeet shooting is just one of many events that Bended Knee Outdoors hosts throughout the year to help veterans and their families.

The organization also offers activities for children and adults with disabilities.

Bended Knee Outdoors is a nonprofit organization that operates out of Link Farms in Granite Falls. The farm has been in Wayne Link’s family for four generations and he is the president of the nonprofit. The first thing visitors see as they pull into the farm is a big blue house that was built in the early 1900s. When Link’s grandparents owned the farm, they provided a home for children in need.

After Army veteran and North Carolina Wildlife Officer Jon Kiger asked to hunt with some fellow veterans at the farm, Link and Kathy Freeman, vice president of the organization, were inspired to start hosting events. They had originally partnered with Fallen Outdoors three years ago to host some hunting events, but decided to branch out as Bended Knee Outdoors this year.