Veterans Day events include history, food, music

Here are several celebrations throughout the Catawba Valley region honoring U.S. military veterans.

Festival and parade in Catawba

The town of Catawba will host its 18th annual Veterans Festival and Parade on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The festival will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. The parade will be at 2 p.m. The festival will feature live music, food, vendors and a kid zone.

Museum shares history of veterans

Celebrate Veteran’s Day early with a history lesson at the Satie and J.E. Broyhill Caldwell Senior Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m.

Cindy Day from the Caldwell Heritage Museum will present stories of local veterans throughout the years.

Attendees are asked to register by calling 828-758-2883.

The senior center is at 650-A Pennton Ave., Lenoir. The center serves adults ages 60 and older in Caldwell County.

Blue Ridge Harley-Davidson celebration

Blue Ridge Harley-Davidson plans to honor and celebrate those who have served or are active in branches of the U.S. military with food, beer and live music. The celebration will be Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The motorcycle shop will host a free breakfast and juice bar for veterans, followed up later with lunch. Lunch will be hot dogs and hamburgers hot off the grill with $2 cold beers and a live concert by Dry Pond Groove from noon to 3 p.m.

Attendees must be 21 or older and have identification to purchase beer.

Maiden celebration on Nov. 11

The town of Maiden will host a Veterans Day event to honor veterans Friday, Nov. 11, at the Maiden Recreation Community Center. Activities begin at 10 a.m.

The event will begin with a video presentation, “The Story of 2nd Lt. William C. Buchanan,” showcasing the efforts of Maiden to preserve the memories of local heroes and honor Gold Star families.

After the video, there will be a meet and greet with local veterans, including sandwiches and treats. Guest speakers will begin talking at 11 a.m.

Linda Sharp Caldwell will be first to speak. Caldwell was featured on NBC’s “Unsolved Mysteries” for her service as an Army nurse with the 67th Evacuation Hospital at Qui Nhon, South Vietnam. She was appointed to the Advisory Commission on Women Veterans of New Jersey and the New Jersey Vietnam Memorial Commission. In 1989, she testified before Congress regarding the status of female veterans. Caldwell is a life member of the Oncology Nursing Society and Military Officers Association of America and serves as treasurer of the Aiken County Veterans Council.

Next to speak will be Gaither M. Keener Jr. Keener is retired from a career in law having recently been chief legal officer and chief compliance officer and secretary for Lowe’s Companies. Keener served in the Marine Corps and holds national and state positions within the American Legion.

The final speaker will be Chris Siemers. Siemers retired from the Army in 2008 having participated in an infantry career that involved deployments from Operation Just Cause in Panama to Operation Iraqi Freedom. He and his wife, Lisa, serve as chaplains with a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Heal Our Patriots, serving post 9/11 military veterans.

The recreation center is at 207 E. Klutz St., Maiden.

Veterans Day event at L.P. Frans Stadium

The Carolina Caring, Catawba County Veterans Service Office and the Hickory Elks Lodge are honoring veterans with a program and lunch at L.P. Frans Stadium on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Marine Corps Col. Tim Herndon will give a special address. Herndon served in the Western Pacific, Mediterranean and Adriatic seas, and Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The Hickory Elks Lodge will present the Distinguished Veterans Award and a special presentation to the city of Hickory.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, socks, sleeping bags or other cold weather gear to be given to veterans in need through Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans. Collection bins will be at the entrance of the stadium

In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 237 Second St. NW, Hickory.

L.P. Frans Stadium is at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW, Hickory.