Veterans Day closings listed for Hickory, Newton, Conover, Taylorsville and Morganton

All nonessential federal government offices, including U.S. Postal Service offices, will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day, according to FederalPay.org.

Some local government offices will be closed, as well.

Catawba County government facilities be open Veterans Day. This includes government offices, libraries, parks, the animal shelter and the landfill, Amy McCauley, Catawba County communications and marketing director, said.

The city of Hickory government offices will be open, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

The city of Newton government offices and recreation centers will be closed on Friday and will reopen open on Monday. Parks will remain open. Sanitation collection will run on the usual schedule, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.

The city of Conover government facilities will be open, Conover City Manager Tom Hart said.

All Caldwell County offices will be closed on Friday and reopen on Monday, Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.

Lenoir City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed Friday. Sanitation will not operate Friday. Garbage normally picked up on Friday will be picked up on Wednesday. All other household garbage pickups will remain on a normal schedule. There will be no bulk collections this week. The Recycling Center on Pennton Avenue will operate on a normal schedule, Lenoir Communications and Public Information Director Joshua Harris said.

All Burke County government offices will be closed on Friday with the exception of emergency operations and convenience sites, Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said.

Morganton City Hall and city facilities will be closed on Friday. Garbage collection will not be affected, Morganton Risk Management Coordinator Andy Smith said.

All Alexander County offices will be closed on Friday, according to the county’s website.

Taylorsville Town Hall will be closed on Friday, according to the town’s website.