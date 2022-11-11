 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
VETERANS DAY

Veterans Day closings listed for Hickory, Newton, Conover, Taylorsville and Morganton

  • 0

All nonessential federal government offices, including U.S. Postal Service offices, will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day, according to FederalPay.org.

Some local government offices will be closed, as well.

Catawba County government facilities be open Veterans Day. This includes government offices, libraries, parks, the animal shelter and the landfill, Amy McCauley, Catawba County communications and marketing director, said.

The city of Hickory government offices will be open, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.

The city of Newton government offices and recreation centers will be closed on Friday and will reopen open on Monday. Parks will remain open. Sanitation collection will run on the usual schedule, Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.

People are also reading…

The city of Conover government facilities will be open, Conover City Manager Tom Hart said.

All Caldwell County offices will be closed on Friday and reopen on Monday, Caldwell County Public Information Officer Paige Counts said.

A group of veterans paid tribute to POWs/MIAs with a silent walk Monday in downtown Mooresville.

Lenoir City Hall and recreational facilities will be closed Friday. Sanitation will not operate Friday. Garbage normally picked up on Friday will be picked up on Wednesday. All other household garbage pickups will remain on a normal schedule. There will be no bulk collections this week. The Recycling Center on Pennton Avenue will operate on a normal schedule, Lenoir Communications and Public Information Director Joshua Harris said.

All Burke County government offices will be closed on Friday with the exception of emergency operations and convenience sites, Burke County Manager Bryan Steen said.

Morganton City Hall and city facilities will be closed on Friday. Garbage collection will not be affected, Morganton Risk Management Coordinator Andy Smith said.

All Alexander County offices will be closed on Friday, according to the county’s website.

Taylorsville Town Hall will be closed on Friday, according to the town’s website.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Worthy of being looked at': Biden on Elon Musk's foreign relationships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert