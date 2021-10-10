Veterans coffee group to meet in downtown Hickory

HICKORY — Veterans Coffee Connection, a coffee group for veterans of all ages and branches of military service, will meet Thursday, Oct. 14, at 8:30 a.m. under the Sails on Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Veterans Coffee Connection, an informal coffee group sponsored by Carolina Caring, welcomes veterans from all branches of military service. This gathering is free and is a place to relax with a cup of coffee, enjoy doughnuts provided by Krispy Kreme and socialize with other veterans.

This month’s guest speakers include NC Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator Jared Weaver and Mike Cloy from Veterans Services of the Carolinas who will be discussing the Veterans Treatment Court program for Catawba County.

Carolina Caring for Veterans is proud to be a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness program spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandi Hood, Carolina Caring’s Director of Community Relations, at shood@carolinacaring.org or by calling 828-466-0466, ext. 3212.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.