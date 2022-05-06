Veterans coffee group to meet in Conover

CONOVER — Veterans Coffee Connection, a coffee group for veterans of all ages and branches of military service, will meet Wednesday, May 11, at 8:30 a.m. This month, the coffee will be held at Shining Hope Farms, located at 6347 St. Peters Church Road in Conover.

Shining Hope Farms will provide a tour of their facility and share information about their Saddles and Salutes program, which serves veterans as part of their support for veteran wellness. Through this program, veterans are taught riding and horsemanship skills which have physical and emotional benefits while having the opportunity to bond with other veterans.

The Veterans Coffee Connection, sponsored by Carolina Caring, is designed to be a welcoming place for veterans to meet other veterans in the area. This free gathering, which meets on the second Wednesday of every month, is a great place to share a cup of coffee, enjoy doughnuts provided by Krispy Kreme and swap stories.

Carolina Caring for Veterans is proud to be a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness initiative spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, contact Cindy Stamey, Carolina Caring’s Director of Community and Veteran Relations, at cstamey@carolinacaring.org or by calling 828-466-0466.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org .