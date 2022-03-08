Veterans coffee group to meet at restaurant

HICKORY — Veterans Coffee Connection, a coffee group for veterans of all ages and branches of military service, will meet Wednesday, March 9, at 8:30 a.m. at Outback Steakhouse on Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory.

Veterans Coffee Connection, an informal coffee group sponsored by Carolina Caring and hosted by Outback Steakhouse, welcomes veterans from all branches of military service. This gathering is free and is a great place to relax with a cup of coffee, enjoy doughnuts provided by Krispy Kreme and socialize with other veterans. This month’s guest speaker is the Rev. John Roller, pastor of First Advent Christian Church in Hickory.

Carolina Caring for Veterans is proud to be a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness program spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandi Hood, Carolina Caring’s director of community relations, at shood@carolinacaring.org or by calling 828-466-0466, ext. 3212.