Veterans Coffee Group to meet at restaurant

HICKORY — Veterans Coffee Connection, a coffee group for veterans of all ages and branches of military service, will meet Wednesday, April 13, at 8:30 a.m. at Outback Steakhouse on Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory.

The group, sponsored by Carolina Caring, is designed to be a welcoming place for veterans to meet other veterans in the area. This free gathering, which meets on the third Tuesday of every month, is a place to share a cup of coffee, enjoy doughnuts provided by Dunkin’ Donuts and swap stories.

This month’s guest speaker is Jack McCabe, Vietnam veteran and author of the books, "Those Left Behind" and “When We Came Home.” McCabe was a business owner for 20 years before retiring to focus on helping those who have served our country. He will share what inspired him to write his books and resources to help veterans with PTSD, financial challenges, family issues and more.

Carolina Caring for Veterans is proud to be a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness initiative spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandi Hood, Carolina Caring’s director of community relations, at shood@carolinacaring.org or by calling 828-466-0466, ext. 3212.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.