Veteran Voices podcasts offers platform for stories

VALDESE — This Veterans Day, and every day at Amorem, team members are committed to honor those who made the ultimate and selfless sacrifice to defend our freedom. Amorem teams work to ensure that the organization remains a sanctuary where veterans can access the care, resources and support they deserve.

This year, Amorem's Community Engagement Team has launched Veteran Voices, a series of podcasts that introduce stories from veteran patients, volunteers, staff and family members within the Amorem community.

Today, six stories are available for listening. A new story will be added to Amorem's YouTube channel each month for a year.

“The goal of these podcasts is to provide veterans and their families with a platform on which they can share their stories,” says Amorem marketing specialist Molly Fitzgerald. “As a community we can listen to these stories to honor and commemorate the veterans who are in our own communities. We have archived the voices of our veterans so that they may always be honored and never be forgotten.”

Veteran Voices allows the military community and public to share a vulnerable and open space with one another. It provides room for laughter, tears and empathy for those who have nobly served our country.

Amorem recognizes the sacrifices that veterans have made and believes that honoring veterans includes supporting them throughout their entire lives, especially at the end of life. Amorem makes an effort to provide volunteers who are veterans to hospice patients who also have served our country. This brings a special perspective that helps relate to the end-of-life needs that are unique to veterans. Amorem addresses these needs through its We Honor Veterans program offering individualized support for veterans who are taken under its care.

“Our veterans mean so much to us. Join us today in taking the time to listen and learn through our Veteran Voices project,” says Fitzgerald.

If you are a veteran interested in supporting other veterans through the Veterans Honoring Veterans program, visit www.amoremsupport.org/volunteer or contact Cyndi Akins, Megan Parillo, Lorie Fidler or Crystal Burch at 828-754-0101.

To listen to Amorem's Veteran Voices podcasts visit Amorem's YouTube channel.