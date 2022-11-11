Veteran Services Office helps bring $115 million in benefits, Catawba County has months-long backlog

Every week, workers at the Catawba County Veteran Services Office encounter a veteran or veteran’s family member who is unaware of some benefit they could be receiving.

T.J. Rose, a volunteer at the office and a U.S. Air Force veteran, said pride can also get in the way. He said some veterans have the misconception that accepting benefits could mean taking away from other veterans they perceive to be in greater need.

That’s not the case.

“If we don’t take advantage of those benefits that we’re eligible for, that we qualify for,” he said, “it’s not going to go to another veteran who could have possibly lost a limb to an improvised explosive device in Iraq. Their benefits are set in there, too.”

Helping veterans and their survivors get the benefits they are entitled to is the mission of the Veteran Services Office, which is in the Emergency Services wing of the Catawba County Justice Center.

Veteran Services Officer Becky Young said the office helped secure $115 million worth of benefits in a year for the more than 10,000 veterans who live in Catawba County. “Some of the things that we do are life-changing,” Young said. “So, what we do every day, it’s just an honor. And sometimes we just feel overwhelmed with joy to just be able to help these veterans and their family members.”

Rose offered the example of the widow of a veteran who was able to receive more than $20,000 in benefits plus a reimbursement for burial costs.

The widow, who had been receiving around $600 a month through her husband’s Social Security payment, was getting about $1,800 in monthly benefits after working with the office, he said.

Backlog of appointments

Still, the office faces some challenges.

Young said she has a backlog of appointments through February. The office can handle around six appointments a day and deals with what she describes as a nonstop flow of walk-ins seeking help.

Young took over the role of veteran services officer in March after longtime services officer Cindy Travis left. Though the office hired a second employee, a veteran services technician, within the last few weeks, Young said she is the only person who has had the authority to file official paperwork over the last seven months.

Rose started volunteering with the office in the spring but said he will have to leave the volunteer role by the end of the year. He said there needs to be more paid staff and a director position at the office to alleviate the backlog.

“There needs to be a director in this position,” Rose said. “Someone that can go to the veteran coffees, the veteran meetings and work the community but also be able to step in here and do the official paperwork, as well.”

The office is county-funded and is budgeted to receive nearly $152,200 for the current year, Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said. Rose said he has spoken with Catawba County Commissioner Randy Isenhower about additional resources for the office.

Isenhower said that, after speaking with Rose, he has asked county staff to look into various models for veteran services used in other counties. “We’re probably going to wait until we get a new board until we look at how — if any, I’m not saying for sure — how, if any, our model may be changed from what we’re doing now to give better service,” Isenhower said.

“I literally watched the fire burn the oxygen out of his mouth.”

Young and Rose are the only two veterans who work in the Veteran Services Office currently.

Young, 50, spent a total of six years in the U.S. Army between active and reserve duty. She’s from an Army family; her grandfather, father, sister and brother all served.

Much of her time in the service was in Germany working as a mechanic on heavy equipment. Young said she is a part of the only honor guard in the state made up completely of women. The honor guard takes part in funerals and parades and recently was featured at the American League World Series in Shelby.

Rose, 44, joined the U.S. Air Force in June 2001, initially for educational benefits. It soon became apparent, however, that his service would be defined by America’s post-9/11 wars.

He did three tours in Iraq as a Joint Terminal Attack Controller, calling in airstrikes in support of U.S. Army operations.

Rose described his first tour as relatively uneventful. On the second tour, he received a Purple Heart after a remnant from an exploded house struck him in the face, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury which impaired his memory.

Rose recalled one awkward encounter when he went up to speak to a couple, only to discover he had been a part of the couple’s wedding and had no memory of it.

Then there was a third tour of duty in Ramadi in 2005. Reflecting back on that final tour, Rose recites a long list of improvised explosive device attacks he either encountered directly or witnessed.

He recalled one instance in which a group of soldiers was coming to rescue Rose and his comrades after they had been hit with an explosive.

The service members coming to render aid encountered an explosive of their own and Rose described seeing the other service members emerging from the vehicle in flames. “I literally watched fire burn the oxygen out of his mouth as it stole his scream as he was being shot at the same time,” Rose said of one of the troops.

He also recounted an airstrike that ended up killing a little girl, her sister and mother, who were in a house with an insurgent firing on U.S. troops.

“It was some hard decisions to make,” Rose said. “You don’t question authority in the moment and you kind of shake it off but as the years go by, it does eat at you emotionally and running into guys that were in similar situations and being able to relate. The camaraderie is something that you just can’t put a price on.”