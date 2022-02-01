Veteran says he was denied kidney transplant over vaccination status; 38-year-old lives in Conover

“The reason it is recommended is to provide protection for the patient. Transplant patients are at high risk for severe illness if they don’t have pre-existing immunity prior to being transplanted. We understand that some patients may not wish to be vaccinated. In this case, patients can opt to be evaluated at another transplant center.”

Carswell found out his kidneys were failing four years ago after he had his first heart attack. At the time, he said, he didn’t need dialysis because his kidney function was around 30%. Now, he gets a dialysis treatment three days a week.

Carswell said he knew something was seriously wrong in July of 2020. “I couldn’t walk up my stairs without panting … I go to the gym five to six days a week, so that’s not normal for me,” Carswell said. “I called my nephrologist, and she sent me immediately to get bloodwork done. She called me 20 minutes after I got the bloodwork done and said, ‘Get to the hospital. I’m admitting you right now.’ They took me straight in, put a catheter in my chest and started dialysis immediately.”