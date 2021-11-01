Veteran of Adult Life Programs board retires

HICKORY — The Rev. Harvey L. Blume has retired as a member of the Adult Life Programs Inc. Board of Directors. Joining in July 2009, Blume served Adult Life Programs until his retirement in September.

Aside from his service to Adult Life Programs, Blume served on the Lenoir-Rhyne University Board of Directors and remained a loyal supporter following his graduation. Long-time friend and fellow board member, Miriam Davis, said she has “known Harvey since we and his wife, Susanne, met and were students at Lenoir-Rhyne University…62 and 63 years ago. We have remained close friends due to our mutual love for each other, Lenoir-Rhyne College, the Lutheran Church where Harvey served various churches as pastor for over 50 years, and Adult Life Programs where he and I have served together on the board of directors and I continue to serve.”

Current board chair for Adult Life Programs, Dr. Sue Friguglietti, shared that “Harvey Blume has been a stabilizing force on our board for so many years. His dedication to our mission and his passion for helping others has been inspirational. Most of all, his guiding thoughts that opened every board meeting will be what is missed the most.”

A sentiment shared by former and currently serving members is reflected in Davis’ statement that above all else, Blume is a “loyal, loving, and devout person.”