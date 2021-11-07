Veteran Josh Null says enlisting was one of best decisions he ever made

Josh Null says his military career is over, but as a police officer, he still lives by the core values he embraced in the Army, including loyalty, duty and integrity. Null agreed to provide some details and answer a few questions about his service.
Name: Josh Null
Age: 33
Branch: Army
Rank: Corporal
Years of service: 5
Where were you stationed?
Fort Campbell, Kentucky
What did you do?
Military police
Strongest memory of service?
Deployment to Iraq in 2008-09
The best thing I did in the military:
Enlist. One of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life.
What is the best advice you received in the military?
To live daily by all of the core Army values even after my military service was completed. Loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. Also to never give up. When you feel like you are almost down and out, you are just getting started.
Do you have advice for the next generation?
You are given one life to live, so live it to the fullest and try to impact as many people as possible in a positive way. When it’s your time to go, how will others remember you?
The moment I remember best is:
Late nights bonding with my brothers/sisters overseas. We were missing our families back at home but didn’t realize just how close we were becoming. I still keep in touch with several of them even 10 years later.
What should people know about you/your service?
I was placed on this Earth to serve others. From joining the military at 19 to now 33 working as a police officer, every day is a new day to meet someone new and make an impact in their life.
What would we be surprised to learn about you:
One of my biggest fears in the world is snakes. I have had calls as a police officer where I have been called to remove a snake from a residence and on the way I’ve called a partner, saying, “Hey, dude, I know I’ve got this snake call, but you’re gonna have to come and take it. I can’t go in there!”