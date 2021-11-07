Veteran Josh Null says enlisting was one of best decisions he ever made

Do you have advice for the next generation?

You are given one life to live, so live it to the fullest and try to impact as many people as possible in a positive way. When it’s your time to go, how will others remember you?

The moment I remember best is:

Late nights bonding with my brothers/sisters overseas. We were missing our families back at home but didn’t realize just how close we were becoming. I still keep in touch with several of them even 10 years later.

What should people know about you/your service?

I was placed on this Earth to serve others. From joining the military at 19 to now 33 working as a police officer, every day is a new day to meet someone new and make an impact in their life.

What would we be surprised to learn about you:

One of my biggest fears in the world is snakes. I have had calls as a police officer where I have been called to remove a snake from a residence and on the way I’ve called a partner, saying, “Hey, dude, I know I’ve got this snake call, but you’re gonna have to come and take it. I can’t go in there!”