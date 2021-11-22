 Skip to main content
Very Murray Christmas Festival planned in Catawba
Very Murray Christmas Festival planned in Catawba

Murray

The annual Very Murray Christmas Festival will be held Saturday.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

CATAWBA — Historical Association of Catawba County will present the annual Very Murray Christmas Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Historic Murray’s Mill District, 1489 Murray’s Mill Road, Catawba.

The Murray’s Mill Christmas tree lot will offer North Carolina Fraser fir trees standing 6-7 feet tall. All proceeds from the sale of the trees benefit the maintenance and preservation of Murray’s Mill.

People can enjoy hay rides, roasting marshmallows by the fire, a variety of artists and craftsmen, the Murray’s Mill Christmas gift shop, a wreath-making workshop, apple cider, and food trucks offering a variety of treats.

There will be Christmas music by the Ben & Billy Cockman students throughout the day. Santa Claus will visit.

Admission to the festival is free. Donations are appreciated.

To continue the preservation of this historic property, people can support the Historical Association of Catawba County by becoming a member, a volunteer or attending its events. You can find more information at www.catawbahistory.org or by calling 828-465-0383.

