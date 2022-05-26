Verlo Mattress store opening in Hickory

HICKORY — In 1958 two guys started making mattresses by hand for their furniture store in Illinois.

When the mattresses became more popular than their furniture, they shifted course. They incorporated their new mattress company in Wisconsin, and decided to rename it after their wives, combining their two first names (Verna and Lois) and Verlo Mattress was born. Fast forward 64 years later and you can now find more than 30 Verlo Mattress stores around the nation. A new Verlo Mattress store is opening in Hickory inside Cox Mfg.’s showroom, located at Hickory Furniture Mart.

Every Verlo Mattress store is owned and operated by a member of the local community and each Verlo Mattress is still handcrafted one-by-one inside local community factories across the United States. When you purchase a Verlo Mattress, your mattress is completely custom made to order and is specific to your exact needs.

Verlo Mattresses will be manufactured locally in Hickory. Your mattress can be customized to fit your bed, boat, truck, RV, antique bed, waterbed, European sized bedframe and practically any space that you are able to imagine.

The new Verlo Mattress store is located inside Cox Mfg.’s showroom at Hickory Furniture Mart on Level 2 at the North Entrance. You’ll have the opportunity to register in person to win multiple grand opening giveaways inside their store this Memorial Day weekend to celebrate their opening. And you will also have the chance to win a $500 Verlo Mattress gift certificate by registering at the reception desks when you visit the Mart in person this Memorial Day weekend.

While you’re at the Mart, take advantage of all the additional discounts available inside every showroom in the building during Hickory Furniture Mart’s Memorial Day weekend sale, May 27-30. Local factories are bringing new floor products over specifically for this sale to accommodate customers who are looking to purchase items off the floor immediately.