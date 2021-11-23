Verizon retailer to move into vacant Rite Aid building

The Verizon store located on N. Center Street will be relocating to the site of the former Rite Aid building next to Publix, Hickory Planning Director Brian Frazier said.

The store in question is technically an outlet for Cellular Sales, the authorized retailer of Verizon products and services.

Frazier said the former Rite Aid, which has been vacant for more than three years, would be remodeled for the new store.

He said the new space would provide more parking and easier access for customers. Frazier said the company is likely expecting to have the new location open sometime in the spring.

“They’re doing a great job,” Frazier said. “I think the building is going to get a nice referesher and landscaping and parking lot will get a refresher. Aesthetically, it’ll be a lot more pleasing.”

In addition to the Verizon portion of the building, the current plans include spots for two additional retail shops in the building.

Frazier said the other occupants have not been announced yet and they may not have been determined yet. He added the planning department would have to evaluate plans for each of the retail issues separately.