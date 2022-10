HICKORY — Catawba County Council on Aging will be hosting a Holiday Craft Bazaar at the West Hickory Senior Center (400 17th St. SW). It will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers are in search of vendors to sell their hand-crafted items. If you want to sign up to have a table and sell, the cost is $25 per table (one table and two chairs will be provided). Call 828-328-2269 for more information or to reserve a booth to sell your hand-crafted items.