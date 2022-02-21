Vehicle hit the arches after they fell onto Main Ave bridge on Friday

A vehicle struck debris from the collapse of Hickory's City Walk arches shortly after they fell in the early hours of Friday.
A man was driving a Nissan car west on Main Avenue NE. “He saw the arches collapse in front of him and had no reaction time to stop,” according to a report from the Hickory Police Department.
The accident was reported 12 minutes after midnight on Feb. 18. The arches reportedly fell just after midnight according to a news release from the City of Hickory.
Maj. Reed Baer with the police department said no injuries were reported.
According to the report, the driver was traveling at 30 mph in a 2004 Nissan when he collided with the debris. The estimated damage to his vehicle was $7,000.
The two arches over the Rudy Wright Bridge collapsed early Friday morning with debris falling over onto the Main Avenue bridge.
The cause of the collapse has not been announced as of Monday. The erection of the arches was completed in July 2021.
The city of Hickory said Friday that contractor Neill Grading & Construction and engineering firm John Wood Group PLC are assessing the damage from the collapse. The debris from the arches won’t be removed until the investigation is complete, the city said.
Once debris is removed, the N.C. Department of Transportation will again inspect N.C. Highway 127 to make sure it is safe. N.C. 127, which goes under the Main Avenue bridge, is currently open to traffic. Main Avenue NE, where the arches fell, is not state maintained, so NCDOT won’t assess that road for damage, Communications Officer Marcus Thompson said.
While NCDOT was made aware of repairs to the arches when the arches were going up, NCDOT was not involved in any of the design or plans for the arches, Thompson said. It will not be involved in any investigations of the arches outside of damage to state-maintained roads, he said.