Vehicle hit the arches after they fell onto Main Ave bridge on Friday

A vehicle struck debris from the collapse of Hickory's City Walk arches shortly after they fell in the early hours of Friday.

A man was driving a Nissan car west on Main Avenue NE. “He saw the arches collapse in front of him and had no reaction time to stop,” according to a report from the Hickory Police Department.

The accident was reported 12 minutes after midnight on Feb. 18. The arches reportedly fell just after midnight according to a news release from the City of Hickory.

Maj. Reed Baer with the police department said no injuries were reported.

According to the report, the driver was traveling at 30 mph in a 2004 Nissan when he collided with the debris. The estimated damage to his vehicle was $7,000.

The two arches over the Rudy Wright Bridge collapsed early Friday morning with debris falling over onto the Main Avenue bridge.

The cause of the collapse has not been announced as of Monday. The erection of the arches was completed in July 2021.