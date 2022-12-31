VayaHealth training sessions offered at Hickory library

HICKORY — Join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Jan. 19, for two training sessions. “Enriching Mental Health with Complimentary Treatments” part 1 will be at 10 a.m. with part 2 following at 11 a.m.

This course covers a variety of complementary treatments for overall mental health that can support managing everyday stressors and improving wellness. Come to learn more about mental health treatments and work on continuing education hours if needed.

Registration is not required for this event.

For more information call 828-304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.