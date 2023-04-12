HICKORY — People are invited to join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, April 20, for two training sessions.

“Understanding Schizophrenia and Psychosis” will begin at 10 a.m. and will focus on the manifestation of symptoms, causality, risk factors, and treatment. “Antipsychotics: Indications, Risks, and Challenges” will begin at 11 a.m. and will focus on the classification of medication, indication for use, and potential side effects. Continuing education hours can be provided.