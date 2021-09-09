VayaHealth to present free training sessions

HICKORY — The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon to learn about substance use and suicide risk.

VayaHealth will present two training sessions: “Substance Use, Misuse, and the Opioid Crisis” and “Suicide Indicators, Response, and Prevention.”

The first class will be at 10 a.m. Adults of any age can encounter problems with substances. This class details common substance use issues and tips for those caring for those individuals.

The second class will be at 11 a.m. The course focuses on the indicators and risk factors of suicide in older adults as related to current statistical data. In addition, this course explains methods of suicide response and keys to prevention.

Contact hours are available on the day of the program.

This program is free but space is limited so advance registration is required. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.