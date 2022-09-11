VayaHealth to lead programs at Hickory library

HICKORY — Join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 15, for two training sessions.

“Person(re)ality: Why is Mine Different?” will begin at 10 a.m. It will cover personality disorders and explore long-term patterns of thoughts and behaviors associated with them.

“Suicide Indicators, Response, and Prevention” will begin at 11 a.m. and focuses on the indicators and risk factors of suicide in older adult as it relates to current statistical data. Continuing education hours can be provided.

The programs are free but space is limited so registration is encouraged.

To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.