HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Center and the Alexander Central High School Chorus announce the return of their Spring Variety Show. This neighborhood favorite will be held on Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center’s Education Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite).

With a theme of “Summertime,” the ACHS Freshman Chorus and the Concert Choir will sing favorite tunes from the Beach Boys.

The annual Spring Variety Show will be under the direction of Michelle Sullivan and Michael Hone. The accompanist for the performance will be Jennifer Brooks. This year’s performance will not be a dinner event.

While there is no admission charge, reservations are required and can be made by calling the Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966 or by registering online at hiddenitearts.org.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.