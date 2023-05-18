Musical storyteller concert

Michael Reno Harrell is a songwriter and storyteller from the southern Appalachian Mountains. He is performing on Saturday at the Hickory Community Theatre.

Harrell’s recordings have for years received and continue to garner awards in country, Americana and folk circles. His humor and wit, as well as the emotional depth of his work, keep his fan base growing and staying tuned in for whatever comes next.

Harrell will perform at the Hickory Community Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20. Space is limited to reserved seating. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

Choir concert in downtown Hickory

The Hickory Choral Society will celebrate 45 years of existence with a performance in Union Square in downtown Hickory on Sunday.

The program, “45 Years of Love (Songs),” will feature music from all six decades of the choir’s existence — from Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” from the 1970s to “Just Sing” from the 2020 movie “Trolls World Tour.”

Additional music made famous by Louis Armstrong, Doris Day, Journey, Whitney Houston, Carly Simon, Rascal Flatts, Celine Dion, Bette Midler, Idina Menzel, Adele and more will round out the program.

Lyrics focusing on love and perseverance are present in all the songs. Those themes will also be present as select choir members share brief nuggets of the choir’s history as the concert flows chronologically, decade-by-decade, from 1978 to the present.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will be at 5 p.m. at Union Square.

Concert in downtown Hickory

Hickory’s 2023 Sails Original Music Series will feature singer-songwriter Leon Timbo this week. The performance begins at 7 p.m. on Friday at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

Timbo’s country sound incorporates equal measures of vintage soul, gospel, folk, R&B and modern blues.

In addition to the seating available at Union Square, audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

ABC-permitted businesses within the Hickory Downtown Social District will sell beer and wine in special marked cups that may be consumed on Union Square, sidewalks, and other public areas within the designated boundaries of the social district. No outside alcohol may be brought into the social district.

Last weekend for Newton play

The Green Room Community Theatre will present “Once on This Island,” for one final weekend.

The play is an adaptation of the popular fairy tale “The Little Mermaid” and based on the novel “My Love, My Love.”

The story is told through old-fashioned storytelling, jubilant music and Caribbean-Afro-inspired dance. In almost non-stop song and dance, “Once on This Island” tells the story of a peasant girl, Ti Moune, who falls in love with Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of the island.

The story focuses on her quest to test the strength of her love for Daniel against the powerful forces of prejudice, hatred and death. This show has moments of tragedy and of humor, but overall, it has a lot of heart. It exemplifies the tenderheartedness of first love and the heartache that often accompanies it.

On Friday and Saturday, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, the performance will be at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children ages 12 and younger.

Tickets are available online at thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

The Green Room Community Theatre is located in the Old Post Office Playhouse. The address is 10 S Main Ave., in Newton.