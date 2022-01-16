Vanguard acquires former Drexel Heritage factory in Morganton

CONOVER — Vanguard Furniture has acquired what was locally known as Drexel Plant 60 in Morganton.
Andy Bray, Vanguard president, said the 163,000-square-foot factory at 410 Hogan St. will be restored, refurbished, and equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, and that as many as 150 jobs may be added there.
“This plant has a rich history and an ideal footprint for making custom furniture,” Bray said. “The building is on one level, has high ceilings and will allow Vanguard to efficiently warehouse materials and ship finished furniture.”
When asked why the plant in Morganton was selected, Bray said, “The local community has hundreds of generational craftsmen with sawdust in their blood. In fact, many of our best artisans and craftsmen currently make the 30-mile trip to our Conover headquarters every day and are thrilled at the prospect of not having to commute as far.”
In addition to creating jobs, the effort will increase capacity and shorten lead times for Vanguard’s dealers and their customers, Bray said.
The new facility will make both case goods and upholstery.
“We need everything from sewers to finishers,” Bray said.
When asked why Vanguard was making an investment in domestic production now, Bray said there are many reasons.
“We specialize in custom furniture. We want to fully control the materials and the quality. Our furniture is bench made one at a time by hand which requires artisans not factory workers. But equally importantly, manufacturing closer to our customers reduces transportation costs and delivery time,” Bray said.
Vanguard’s president said the tide has turned for the state’s furniture manufacturers.
“Rocketing demand in home furnishings, and complications with the supply chain will resurrect North Carolina furniture manufacturing,” Bray said.
“Vanguard has outgrown its ability to meet demand with its current manufacturing facilities. The fourth quarter of 2021 was the biggest shipping period in our 53-year history, and we still have a very large backlog. There is steady demand for high quality custom upholstery and case goods.
“After spending months during COVID, consumer values about their homes have changed. They are no longer willing to settle for mass-produced cookie cutter furniture. They want furniture that has been customized to reflect their personal style and personality. This acquisition helps to restore Morganton to its vaunted heritage and meet the pent-up demand for truly special furniture.”
Vanguard Furniture is a manufacturer and marketer of case goods and upholstery. It is a family held company, employing 600 associates and operates out of six manufacturing buildings in Hickory and a 40,000-square-foot showroom in High Point, and its newest manufacturing location in Hillsville, Virginia.
Vanguard is a founding member of the Sustainable Furniture Council, and its green initiatives include recycling 95% of all post-manufacturing waste, recycling paper, fabric scraps, metal, wood scrap, plastic, and corrugated products.
For more information, visit www.vanguardfurniture.com.