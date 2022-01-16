Vanguard acquires former Drexel Heritage factory in Morganton

CONOVER — Vanguard Furniture has acquired what was locally known as Drexel Plant 60 in Morganton.

Andy Bray, Vanguard president, said the 163,000-square-foot factory at 410 Hogan St. will be restored, refurbished, and equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, and that as many as 150 jobs may be added there.

“This plant has a rich history and an ideal footprint for making custom furniture,” Bray said. “The building is on one level, has high ceilings and will allow Vanguard to efficiently warehouse materials and ship finished furniture.”

When asked why the plant in Morganton was selected, Bray said, “The local community has hundreds of generational craftsmen with sawdust in their blood. In fact, many of our best artisans and craftsmen currently make the 30-mile trip to our Conover headquarters every day and are thrilled at the prospect of not having to commute as far.”

In addition to creating jobs, the effort will increase capacity and shorten lead times for Vanguard’s dealers and their customers, Bray said.

The new facility will make both case goods and upholstery.

“We need everything from sewers to finishers,” Bray said.