Members of a Newton church are showing their appreciation to a fabrication company that repaired three steel crosses that were vandalized last month. The company made the repairs at no cost to the church.
John Tucker Jr., vice president of Newton-based Commercial Fabricating, said he has received a number of cards from the congregation of Friendship United Methodist Church thanking the company for fixing the three crosses in the church’s cemetery.
Tucker said he was particularly moved by a batch of handmade cards from children at the church. The cards were waiting on him when he arrived at work on Tuesday morning.
“I think my intent in the beginning was to just do it and not say anything, but I’ve been real appreciative of especially the kids and the members that have reached out,” Tucker said.
The crosses were sawed off and knocked over in the cemetery by the church.
Tucker said he decided to have his company fix the crosses for free after hearing from a friend who was a member at the church. He also said he received help from Roger Pleasant and his company Southern Elite Steel in placing the crosses back in place once they were repaired.
Commercial Fabricators Vice President John Tucker Jr. holds up the cards his company received from children at Friendship United Methodist Church. The children wrote to the company to thank the fabricators for volunteering to repair the church's three vandalized crosses for free.
Three repaired crosses are again standing at Friendship United Methodist Church in Newton. Newton-based Commercial Fabricators fixed the crosses for free after company Vice President John Tucker Jr. heard from a friend who attends the church about the vandalized crosses.