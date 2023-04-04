Members of a Newton church are showing their appreciation to a fabrication company that repaired three steel crosses that were vandalized last month. The company made the repairs at no cost to the church.

John Tucker Jr., vice president of Newton-based Commercial Fabricating, said he has received a number of cards from the congregation of Friendship United Methodist Church thanking the company for fixing the three crosses in the church’s cemetery.

Tucker said he was particularly moved by a batch of handmade cards from children at the church. The cards were waiting on him when he arrived at work on Tuesday morning.

“I think my intent in the beginning was to just do it and not say anything, but I’ve been real appreciative of especially the kids and the members that have reached out,” Tucker said.

The crosses were sawed off and knocked over in the cemetery by the church.

Tucker said he decided to have his company fix the crosses for free after hearing from a friend who was a member at the church. He also said he received help from Roger Pleasant and his company Southern Elite Steel in placing the crosses back in place once they were repaired.

Tucker also reflected on the personal significance of the project to him as the son of a Lutheran pastor.

“It was just the right thing to do,” Tucker said. “When you see something like that happen and you know you have the ability to fix it, then to me you just do it.”

Stephen Lemaire, the fabricator who repaired the crosses, said the job was special to him.

“It just meant a big deal to me that I could honor God in that sort of way,” Lemaire said.

Capt. Aaron Turk of the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said deputies have not identified any witnesses or new potential leads in the investigation so far.

He said surveillance footage revealed a figure cutting down the crosses in the dark but gave no clear indication of the person's identity.

Anyone with information on the vandalism can call the sheriff's office at 828-464-3112.