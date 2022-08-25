Van will enable Lions to conduct on-site screenings

LONG VIEW — An initiative started in 2021 by Unifour Lions has now come full circle.

During the first quarter of 2022 — after a year of fundraising supported by local corporations, Lions, Kiwanis, charitable organizations and many individuals — the Unifour Lions were able to purchase a van equipped with screening equipment allowing them to conduct children’s vision screenings on site.

Unifour Lions Clubs will begin free children’s vision screenings at area health fairs, back-to-school events, local day cares and schools.

Visit the website unifourlions.org to learn more about Lions programs, possibly joining a club or scheduling a vision screening in your area. The Lions motto is “We Serve,” and its new children’s vision screening unit will allow it to serve into the future by helping children.

The following organizations and individuals helped the Lions in making this project a reality: St Stephens Lions, Hickory Kiwanis, TSH Foundation, Cargo Transporters, Zenith Freight, Boyd & Hassell Commercial Properties, Newton Lions, The Comedy Zone, Claremont Lions, Taylorsville Lions, Vesco Toyotalift, Long View Lions, Snellings Family, Tim and Elaine Knobloch, Farm Bureau Insurance, Cathy and Chuck Bethany, LFR Grain & Chemical, Newton Lions, Steve White Motors, Pepsi, Rutherford College Lions, Hildebran Lions and Bethlehem Lions.