Valentine's Day themed events and more

Murder mystery at Newton Performing Arts Center
The Newton Performing Arts Center will present “Murder on Titanic” this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets for dinner and a show are sold out. $30 tickets are still available, which include chocolate cake, champagne and a show. Tickets must be purchased prior to the show. A bar will be available with soft drinks, beer, wine and themed cocktails for purchase.
The show is a mystery filled with historical figures, star-crossed lovers, relentless musicians and a tricky jewel heist set during the night of April 14, 1912. Patrons are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite historical or fictional Titanic character.
The Newton Performing Arts Center is at 60 W Sixth St., Newton. The center can be contacted at 828-464-8100.
Galentine's Day event at CBV Brewery and Taproom
The taproom's Galentine’s Day event will start with yoga, brunch and a mimosa at 10 a.m. for $28. The yoga will be taught by Katie Gaither. Afterwards, a popup market featuring at least eight vendors, including Mary Kay, The Chocolate Possum, ZYIA Active athletic wear, and jewelry, will start at 11:30 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.
To reserve a spot, contact Gaither or CBV Brewery and Taproom on Facebook. Gaither said reservations are highly recommended, and participants can pay her through Venmo @katiegaither.
Valentine's Day Throwback Bash at Main Cellar-City Club
The Valentine's Day Throwback Bash at Main Cellar-City Club is Friday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Moose Entertainment NC’s DJ Jeffery will be playing some ’70s disco, and everything ’80s, ’90 and 2000s. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Women will get in free all night and men will get in for $10 after 9 p.m.
Library hosts field trip to Seven Seed Soap Co.
Join the library for a field trip to Seven Seed Soap Company on Friday at 10 a.m. Seven Seed Soap has been in Catawba County for more than 20 years. Participants will watch the science and the art of soap making.
Participants will meet at Seven Seed Soap at 111 N College Ave., Newton. The program is for all ages. Space is limited. Participants are asked to register hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library.