Valentine's Day themed events and more

Murder mystery at Newton Performing Arts Center

The Newton Performing Arts Center will present “Murder on Titanic” this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets for dinner and a show are sold out. $30 tickets are still available, which include chocolate cake, champagne and a show. Tickets must be purchased prior to the show. A bar will be available with soft drinks, beer, wine and themed cocktails for purchase.

The show is a mystery filled with historical figures, star-crossed lovers, relentless musicians and a tricky jewel heist set during the night of April 14, 1912. Patrons are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite historical or fictional Titanic character.

The Newton Performing Arts Center is at 60 W Sixth St., Newton. The center can be contacted at 828-464-8100.

Galentine's Day event at CBV Brewery and Taproom

The taproom's Galentine’s Day event will start with yoga, brunch and a mimosa at 10 a.m. for $28. The yoga will be taught by Katie Gaither. Afterwards, a popup market featuring at least eight vendors, including Mary Kay, The Chocolate Possum, ZYIA Active athletic wear, and jewelry, will start at 11:30 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.