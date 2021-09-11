Valdese Tourism launches new website

VALDESE — The Valdese Community Affairs & Tourism Department has launched a new tourism website to showcase amenities, businesses and downtown happenings in Valdese.

Visitvaldese.com, launched Aug. 23, provides a user-friendly layout to virtually explore the town. Visitors will be able to quickly navigate pages for attractions, town events, where to stay, and what to do. Created in partnership with VanNoppen Marketing of Morganton, the site showcases the reasons to visit Valdese.

Morrissa Angi, Director of Community Affairs & Tourism for Valdese, said visitors to the site can preview local restaurants, parks, trails and local attractions with videos and images.

“Though a smaller town, Valdese truly has so much to offer," Angi said. "From our well-known celebrations to hidden gems of the town, the new site will provide a unique preview of everything Valdese."

The site features detailed descriptions of each town attraction, along with photography provided by Valdese resident and freelance photographer Jeri Boerger. A narrative of the town’s history is present throughout the website’s design.